Make social media #work for you

Auto engage your customers, push products, collect payments, run promotions and more within social media.

No websites, no apps to build..


Drive instant sales from your social media post

One platform for everything

Our solutions work together to help you to fully automate and generate sales and leads on and within social media


Auto Reply
Instantly send an auto-message with details when anyone comments on your posts.

Sales Assistant
Walk customers through a sale or promotion automatically then and there.

Payments
Accept payments through PCI-DSS compliant payment providers such as Stripe and PayPal* (coming soon).

Inventory Management
Manage your inventory, discounts and more across social media and the web, including 3rd party apps like Shopify.

Promotions
Run contests, loyalty programs and special offer discounts amongst 100's of potential possibilities to increase engagement and/or sales online and also offline.

Add-ons
An entire collection of useful plugins and features to help you manage every single aspect of your sales and more.

Effortless to get started and use

Signup and start selling in less than 5 minutes. No websites to build - How cool is that? 😊

Add product / promotion
Choose your #hashtag and link the product / promotion details through our easy to use dashboard.

Share on social media
Connect your social media accounts and simply post or share as usual with chosen #hashtag.

Customers comment
Instantly auto-message customers with the details and walk them through the sale or promotion.

Automated check-out for your customer
Receive details for each order or lead generated, via email and in your dashboard.


Support and Recognition from the Industry

 


Our products

Unlimited possibilities on and within social media - yeehaw!

Sell products
Ranging from fashion to decor to books to everyday items.

Sell event tickets
For gigs, shows, startup events, conferences and more.

Generate leads
Run surveys, get signups, distribute digital samples and more.

Run promotions
Offer discounts, create loyalty programs, generate traffic to website or even to your stores.


Need an enterprise solution?

Contact us to discover and discuss, how Jumper can power your sales and promotions. With jumper.ai tech, opportunities are limitless.

Contact us





In the news

Some of the buzz we've created



